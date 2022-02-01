Fatal crash involving bus and three-wheeler leaves three dead

Three individuals have died in a fatal motor crash at Thulhiriya in Warakapola today (February 01).

According to the police, a three-wheeler and a bus belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) had collided against each other.

In another development, four members of the same family tragically lost their lives earlier today after a three-wheeler was hit by a train on the level crossing at Rillamba Junction in Boossa, Galle.

The accident took place at around 11.00 a.m. this morning.

It was reported that the three-wheeler in question had attempted to cross the railway line while the level crossing signals were on.