Nine new envoys to Sri Lanka present credentials

February 1, 2022   09:55 pm

Nine new envoys comprising seven Ambassadors and two High Commissioners have presented credentials to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s House this afternoon (February 01).

The new ambassadors and high commissioners were appointed by Denmark, Estonia, Pakistan, Gambia, Kazakhstan, the Philippines, Austria, Iceland and Israel.

The Pakistani High Commissioner is based in Sri Lanka, while the Philippine Ambassador is based in Dhaka, Bangladesh and the other Envoys are based in New Delhi, India.

The new envoys are as follows:

1. Ambassador of Denmark - Mr. Freddy Svane 

2. Ambassador of Estonia - Ms. Katrin Kivi

3. High Commissioner of Pakistan - Major General (Retired) Umar Farooq Burki

4. Gambian High Commissioner - Mr. Mustapha Jawara

5. Ambassador of Kazakhstan - Mr. Nurlan Zhalgasbayev 

6. Ambassador of the Philippines - Mr. Alan Deniega

7.Ambassador of Austria - Ms. Katharina Wieser

8. Ambassador of Iceland - Mr. Gudni Bragason and 

9. Ambassador of Israel - Mr. Naor Gilon

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris, Secretary to the President Gamini Senarath, Foreign Secretary Admiral Prof. Jayanath Colombage and Chief of Protocol Senarath Dissanayake were also present at the credential presentation.

