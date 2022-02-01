FM refutes alleged weapon purchases from N. Korea using black market USD

FM refutes alleged weapon purchases from N. Korea using black market USD

February 1, 2022   11:28 pm

The Foreign Ministry today (February 01) refuted media reports, which alleged Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa conceded that the government purchased weapons from North Korea using black-market dollars.

In a statement, the ministry said its attention has been drawn to a news item that appeared on a local news website, titled “We purchased weapons from North Korea using Black Market Dollars’ – Minister Basil R” dated 31 January 2022.

Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris has spoken in this regard with Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa who has categorically denied the comments attributed to him in the said news item, the Foreign Ministry noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parts of the island experience power cuts again (English)

Parts of the island experience power cuts again (English)

Parts of the island experience power cuts again (English)

Minister Basil Rajapaksa acquitted from 2015 almanacs distribution case (English)

Minister Basil Rajapaksa acquitted from 2015 almanacs distribution case (English)

Is there community transmission of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka? (English)

Is there community transmission of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka? (English)

CCTV footage of clash between two groups of cops

CCTV footage of clash between two groups of cops

Does attacking with eggs resolve issues? - Sajith

Does attacking with eggs resolve issues? - Sajith

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.01

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.01

Transport service for Manning Market consumers & employees launched

Transport service for Manning Market consumers & employees launched

Rapid antigen tests conducted at Kesbewa cemetery premises

Rapid antigen tests conducted at Kesbewa cemetery premises