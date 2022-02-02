Deputy Solicitor General appointed to supervise probes on grenade inside church

The Attorney General has appointed Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris to supervise the investigations carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) into the recovery of a hand grenade from All Saints’ Church in Borella.

According to reports, the Deputy Solicitor General has given directives to Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon who is in charge of the Colombo Division and CCD’s Director ASP Neville de Silva on further probes and legal actions with regard to the suspects in custody.

Meanwhile, Ada Derana correspondent stated that one of the arrestees recorded a statement before the Colombo Additional Magistrate behind closed doors yesterday (Feb. 01).

The case is scheduled to be taken up again today.