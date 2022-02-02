Several students of Ragama medical faculty injured in assault

Several students of Ragama medical faculty injured in assault

February 2, 2022   10:43 am

A group of outsiders have attacked the hostel of the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine in Ragama early this morning (Feb. 02).

Speaking to Ada Derana, the police confirmed that three students who sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama.

One of them was later transferred to the Negombo Hospital for further treatment.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attack.

