Court orders release of 03 arrested over grenade found at Borella church

The Colombo Additional Magistrate today ordered the release of a church worker and two others who were arrested on suspicion over the hand grenade found inside a church in Borella.

The retired doctor who was also arrested in connection with the incident is still under detention order.

The court had ordered to release the three arrested suspects when the case was taken up today (02).

A hand grenade was discovered inside the All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11 while police had later arrested three individuals including a person who worked at the church, based on CCTV footage.

Following investigations it was revealed that another person was responsible for bringing the grenade to the church and that the individual in question was identified and apprehended by the police. During interrogation the suspect had revealed information regarding another person who had aided him.

Police had then arrested a retired doctor from Piliyandala who had proceeded to reveal information also connecting him to the grenades placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita and the Bellanwila Temple.

One of the arrestees had recorded a statement before the Colombo Additional Magistrate behind closed doors yesterday (Feb. 01).

Meanwhile it was reported today that the Attorney General has appointed Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris to supervise the investigations carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) into the incident.