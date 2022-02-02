Schools to remain closed from Feb. 07 until end of A/L exam

February 2, 2022   04:20 pm

All grades of government schools and government-approved private schools will be given holidays starting from February 07 to hold 2021 (2022) G.C.E. Advanced Level examination, the Ministry of Education announced today.

Accordingly, the schools will resume academic activities from March 07.

The Advanced Level exam is scheduled to be held from February 07 to March 05 at 2,438 centres.

A total of 345,242 candidates are expected to sit for the exam this time.

Conducting and organizing tuition classes, seminars, workshops and lectures aimed at Advanced Level exam candidates were banned from midnight yesterday (Feb. 01) until the conclusion of the exam.

Meanwhile, all invigilators have been instructed to ensure that the time is accurately on an electronic clock during the conduct of the exam.

