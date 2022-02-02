Sri Lanka, India sign USD 500 Mn credit line agreement for petroleum purchases

February 2, 2022   06:07 pm

The Export Import Bank (EXIM) of India and the Government of Sri Lanka today (February 02) signed a USD 500 million Line of Credit (LOC) agreement for the purchase of petroleum products.

It was inked by Secretary to the Treasury, S.R. Attygalle from the Sri Lankan side and Chief General Manager of EXIM Bank, Gaurav Bhandari from the Indian side.

The deal was put into effect in the presence of Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa and High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay.

