Daily Covid-19 cases exceed 1,000 for fourth straight day

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,156 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (February 02).

This includes 05 individuals who recently arrived on the island from overseas.

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 613,478.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 18,666. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,492.

This is the fourth consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19. Over the past two weeks, the country has been seeing a resurgence in infections with over 800 people testing positive for the virus.