Combined Cycle Power Station at Kelanitissa ceases operations
February 2, 2022 10:28 pm
The Combined Cycle Power Station at the Kelanitissa Power Plant has ceased operations, due to lack of diesel.
It comes at a time when the Minister of Energy has given verbal assurance that the Ceylon Electricity Board will have an uninterrupted fuel and oil supply for a week.
Before the Combined Cycle Power Station’s operations were halted, even the Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) said the electricity requirements can be managed without power cuts.