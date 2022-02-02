Combined Cycle Power Station at Kelanitissa ceases operations

Combined Cycle Power Station at Kelanitissa ceases operations

February 2, 2022   10:28 pm

The Combined Cycle Power Station at the Kelanitissa Power Plant has ceased operations, due to lack of diesel. 

It comes at a time when the Minister of Energy has given verbal assurance that the Ceylon Electricity Board will have an uninterrupted fuel and oil supply for a week. 

Before the Combined Cycle Power Station’s operations were halted, even the Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) said the electricity requirements can be managed without power cuts.

