Few showers expected in several districts

February 3, 2022   07:50 am

The Department of Meteorology says that except for a few showers in Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts during the evening, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The sea areas around the island will be slight.

