Dengue cases cross 7,000 mark in January

February 3, 2022   08:43 am

The number of dengue cases in Sri Lanka has surpassed 7,000 in the first month of this year alone, according to official figures. 

The National Dengue Control Unit said that a total of 7,702 dengue patients have been identified in the country within the month of January. 

Around 52% of these patients have been identified from within the Western Province. 

A majority of the cases are reported from Colombo District while the number of dengue patients reported from Gampaha and Kalutara districts have also risen significantly, the unit said. 

In addition to this, the number of dengue patients from Kurunegala and Puttalam districts in North Western Province have also increased.  
 

