Minister Amaraweera tests positive for Covid-19 Minister of Environment Mahinda Amaraweera has tested positive for Covid-19, Ada Derana learns. Last month, it was revealed a total of 08 Members of Parliament including Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara, State Ministers Jayantha Samaraweera and Dilum Amunugama, SLPP lawmakers Sarathi Dushmantha, Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda and Amarakeerthi Athukorala, SJB MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam too have tested positive for the virus.

