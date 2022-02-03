Cardinal not to attend Independence Day celebrations

February 3, 2022   01:35 pm

Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith has decided not to attend the 74th Independence Day celebrations tomorrow (February 04).

According to the Archdiocese of Colombo, the move is in protest of the continued detention of ‘innocent individuals’ in connection with the hand grenade found inside a church in Borella.

Rev. Father Cyril Gamini Fernando stated this addressing a media briefing held in Colombo this morning.

Cardinal Ranjith has been levelling criticisms against the police over the handling of investigations into the said incident. He cast doubts over how the probes are being carried out by the police. He has alleged that the law enforcement officers have failed to properly examine the CCTV footage to apprehend the perpetrator.

A hand grenade was discovered inside the All Saints’ Church in Borella on January 11 while police had later arrested three individuals including a person who worked at the church, based on CCTV footage. 

Following the investigations, it was revealed that another person was responsible for bringing the grenade to the church. The individual in question was later identified and apprehended by the police. During interrogations, the suspect had revealed information regarding another person who had aided him. 

Police had then arrested a retired doctor from Piliyandala who had proceeded to reveal information also connecting him to the grenades placed at a private hospital in Narahenpita and the Bellanwila Temple. 

One of the arrestees had recorded a statement before the Colombo Additional Magistrate behind closed doors on Feb. 01.

However, the Colombo Additional Magistrate yesterday ordered the release of a church worker and two others who were arrested on suspicion over the Borella incident. 

The arrested retired doctor however is still under detention order.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General has appointed Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris to supervise the investigations carried out by the Colombo Crimes Division into the incident.

