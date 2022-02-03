Three senior students of Ragama Medical Faculty arrested for assaulting a junior

UPDATE: The three senior students of Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine, who were arrested over alleged assault on a junior, have been granted bail. They were produced before Wattala Magistrate’s Court today.



Three students studying in their fourth academic year at the Kelaniya University’s Faculty of Medicine have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a third-year student yesterday, the Police Spokesman says.

It was reported yesterday that 10-15 people had forcibly entered the men’s hostel of the Kelaniya University’s Medical Faculty in Ragama at around 3.00 a.m. and attacked several students. The attack was revealed to have been carried out by a group of outsiders.

As per reports, four students had sustained injuries in the incident and were admitted to the Colombo North Teaching Hospital in Ragama. One of them was later transferred to the Negombo Hospital for further treatment.

The assailants had reportedly arrived in two cars and had fled after the attack, however, the students had managed to apprehend one of the individuals along with a car, which reportedly belongs to the Coconut Development Authority.

An official ID, issued in 2018 to a driver of State Minister Arundika Fernando’s personal staff, was found inside the car.

A total of seven suspects involved in the incident are currently under arrest on charges of assault, causing injuries, forceful entry, unlawful assembly and misuse of a vehicle belonging to a state institution.

Six were apprehended yesterday and one of them, an injured student, is being treated at the Negombo Hospital.

Meanwhile, State Minister Arundika Fernando’s son, a 23-year-old named Avinda Randila Jehan Fernando, was arrested after he surrendered to Ragama Police last night through a lawyer.

Six accused including the lawmaker’s son were remanded today until February 07 after being produced at the Wattala Magistrate’s Court.

In the wake of this incident, Arundika Fernando announced his resignation from the state ministerial position.

Speaking regarding the incident yesterday, he had said that if anyone connected to him is involved in the incident, he would definitely take a disciplinary decision against them following the respective investigation.