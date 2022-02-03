President to pardon 197 prisoners to mark Independence Day
File Photo.

President to pardon 197 prisoners to mark Independence Day

February 3, 2022   04:10 pm

The Prisons Spokesman says that 197 prisoners will be released on presidential pardons tomorrow (February 04), in view of the 74th Independence Day celebrations in Sri Lanka.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will grant state pardons to these prisoners in accordance with the powers vested in him by Article 34 of the Constitution, to mark the 74th Independence Day which will be celebrated tomorrow.

The prisoners to be released includes 20 inmates from Mahara Prison, 18 from Kegalle Prison, 17 from Welikada Prison, 13 from Kalutara Prison, 11 from the Bogambara Prison, 11 from the Batticaloa Prison and 10 inmates from the Wariyapola Prison.

