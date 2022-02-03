Sri Lanka to issue On Arrival ETA for several countries

The Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAASL) today announced that On Arrival ETA will be issued to tourists from several countries due to impediments in applying for Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA).

Issuing a statement, the CAASL chairman said that the Department of Immigration and Emigration has informed that the tourists from the following countries, who are unsuccessful in making credit card payments for Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to travel to Sri Lanka, due to the ongoing upgrade and maintenance of the ETA front end system, will be issued On Arrival ETA (at the port of entry to Sri Lanka) as an alternative Channel, with a view to promote the tourism industry.

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, Poland, Italy, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Greece, Sweden, Hungary, United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, United States of America, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Estonia, Mauritius, Iceland, Cuba, Singapore, Russia and Ukraine.

He further said that the respective Missions / Posts accredited or concurrently accredited to the above countries are requested to take urgent action to convey this information to the relevant authorities, travel industry/associations and intended travelers.

In a separate announcement, the CAASL said that Sri Lankan passport holders do not require the COVID-19 Insurance coverage when traveling to Sri Lanka.

However, all Tourist Visa holders require mandatory Sri Lanka COVID-19 Insurance coverage to be purchased online https://portal.pionline.lk/covidinsurance/ or on arrival.

All Tourist visa holders require a travel Insurance coverage for a minimum of USD 50,000 including cover for hospitalized treatment for COVID-19 infection.

The COVID-19 Insurance coverage is not required to board an aircraft but upon landing in Sri Lanka if the tourist visa holder is not carrying the COVID-19 Insurance coverage for a minimum of USD 50,000, he/she must purchase the policy prior to leaving the respective airport in Sri Lanka, it said.