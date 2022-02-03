Several areas experiencing power outages

February 3, 2022   07:28 pm

Several areas in the country are reportedly currently experiencing power disruptions.

However, earlier this evening, Chairman of the Public Utilities Commission, Janaka Ratnayake stated that the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has not requested the approval for scheduled power outages today.

The chief of the electricity sector regulator noted that if any such disruption to the power supply occurs, it will be dealt with pursuant to the provisions of the Electricity Act.

