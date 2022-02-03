Army promotes 480 officers, over 8,000 other ranks to mark Independence Day

Sri Lanka Army announced that a total of 480 officers and 8,034 other ranks have been promoted to their next rank to mark the 74th Independence Day celebrations.

Issuing a statement, the SLA media unit said that the Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of the Army General Shavendra Silva, with the approval of President Gotabaya Rajapakse, has promoted these officers and other ranks as a tribute to their dedicated services to the motherland.

Accordingly, 7 Senior Brigadiers have been elevated to the rank of Major General, 16 Colonels to the rank of Brigadier, 36 Lieutenant Colonels to the rank of Colonel, 50 Majors to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel, 207 Captains to the rank of Major, 94 Lieutenants to the rank of Captain, 70 2nd Lieutenants to the rank of Lieutenant in total receive these National Independence Day promotions on 4th February 2022

Unprecedented in its history of 73 years, a record number of 4,341 promotions to Officers and 86,741 Other Ranks, including today’s promotions, have been granted to-date since 18 August 2019 when General Shavendra Silva took the mantle of the Army Command, the release said.