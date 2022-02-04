Sri Lanka and Denmark to explore potential collaborations in renewable energy sector

February 4, 2022   12:36 am

Sri Lanka and Denmark have both expressed interest in exploring the possibilities of collaborating on projects in the renewable energy sector. 

The discussion took place when the newly appointed Ambassador of Denmark to Sri Lanka Freddy Svane called on Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa at Temple Trees on Thursday. 

Ambassador Svane told the Prime Minister that there is a lot of interest in Denmark to pursue investment in Sri Lanka. He said that in addition to manufacturing and dairy sectors, the renewable energy is another sector that could be explored. 

The Sri Lankan delegation briefed the Ambassador about the Government’s policy to have 70% of the country’s energy consumption generated from renewable energy sources by 2030. 

The Prime Minister encouraged the ambassador to promote Sri Lanka as an investment destination among Danish investors. The Ambassador said there are already plans to bring a business delegation from Denmark to Sri Lanka. 

Ambassador Svane is resident in New Delhi, India, and this is his second time being accredited to Sri Lanka. He served as Denmark’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka from 2010 to 2015 as well. 

