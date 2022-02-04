Few showers likely in four districts

Few showers likely in four districts

February 4, 2022   06:19 am

Except for a few showers in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts during the evening, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph and the sea areas around the island will be slight.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna | දෙරණ අරුණ

Sri Lanka achieves its first ever GI certification with Ceylon Cinnamon (English)

Sri Lanka achieves its first ever GI certification with Ceylon Cinnamon (English)

IMF experts' advice is for routine technical assistance program, Cabraal clarifies (English)

IMF experts' advice is for routine technical assistance program, Cabraal clarifies (English)

This is a difficult time - Minister Basil (English)

This is a difficult time - Minister Basil (English)

Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports 1,181 new cases (English)

Covid-19: Sri Lanka reports 1,181 new cases (English)

Do the 100,000 tasks without cutting power  Patali Champika

Do the 100,000 tasks without cutting power  Patali Champika

Shortcomings of Maha season should not be repeated - President tells officials

Shortcomings of Maha season should not be repeated - President tells officials

Cardinal Ranjith decides to skip Independence Day celebrations

Cardinal Ranjith decides to skip Independence Day celebrations