Few showers likely in four districts

Except for a few showers in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Ratnapura districts during the evening, mainly fair weather will prevail over the island, the Department of Meteorology says.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph and the sea areas around the island will be slight.