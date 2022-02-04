Sri Lanka celebrates 74th National Independence Day today

The 74th National Independence Day - themed “An Affluent Tomorrow and Prosperous Motherland with Challenges Overcome” - is celebrated ceremoniously today (February 04) at Independence Square in Colombo.

Following the arrival of distinguished guests, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will grace the ceremony which is scheduled to commence at 8.13 a.m.

Similar to last year, Independence Day celebrations will be held this time in keeping with the Covid-19 health guidelines.

Hoisting of the national flag by the President, reciting of ‘Jayamangala Gatha’, observing two-minute silence in memory of fallen national heroes, Guard of Honour to the President, President’s address and cultural dances are included in today’s line-up.

The event will be held with the participation of 6,500 personnel belonging to Tri-Forces, Police, Civil Defence Force and National Cadet Corps. The troops taking part in the events have been placed in a bio-bubble concept.

Sir Lanka Navy Ship ‘Gajabahu’ will perform its customary 25-Gun Salute to the nation at the Galle Face Green and Sri Lanka Air Force’s flypast of 26 aircraft will appear in the air space.

Coinciding with the main event, floral tributes will be paid at the statues of great leaders who spearheaded the country’s independence movement.

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan will be in place today to ensure the smooth function of the ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

Road closures (street names and junctions are listed below):

1. Glass House Junction towards Nanda Motors

2. Library Junction towards Glass House

3. Library Junction towards Ananda Coomaraswamy Mawatha (Green Path on map)

4. Dharmapala Mawatha towards F.R. Senanayake Mawatha

5. De Soyza Roundabout towards C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha

6. F.R. Senanayake Mawatha towards C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha

7. Wijerama Mawatha towards C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha through Rosmead Place

8. Wijerama Mawatha towards C.W.W. Kannangara Mawatha through Barnes Place

9. Horton Place towards Maitland Crescent through Wijerama Junction

10. Wijerama Mawatha towards Maitland Crescent through R. G. Senanayake Mawatha

11. Horton Place towards Horton Roundabout through Maitland Crescent

12. R. G. Senanayake Mawatha towards Maitland Crescent

13. Wijerama Mawatha towards Vidya Mawatha through Vidya Mawatha Junction

14. Vidya Mawatha towards Maitland Crescent

15. Bauddhaloka Mawatha (via R. F. P. Junction) towards Maitland Crescent

16. Bauddhaloka Mawatha (via Torrington Junction) towards Premakeerthi De Alwis Mawatha

17. Premakeerthi De Alwis Mawatha towards Independence Avenue

18. Stanley Wijesundara Mawatha towards Foundation Mawatha

19. Sri Lanka Foundation Institute towards Independence Square

20. Foundation Mawatha towards Independence Avenue

21. Entry to Maitland Crescent, Nanda Motors and Independence Avenue via Independence Roundabout

To watch the 74th Independence Day commemoration held at the Independence Square in Colombo, tune in to TV Derana and Ada Derana 24 at 7.55 a.m. today.