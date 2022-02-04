President Gotabaya Rajapaksa graces 74th Independence Day ceremony

February 4, 2022   08:22 am

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived at Independence Square for the Independence Day celebrations a short while ago.

He was accorded a warm welcome by State Minister of Irrigation, and Minister of National Security, Disaster Management & Home Affairs Chamal Rajapaksa.

The event, themed “An Affluent Tomorrow and Prosperous Motherland, Overcoming Challenges”, officially commenced as the President graced the event and hoisted the national flag.

This year’s Independence Day ceremony is also being held in keeping with the health guidelines due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The event takes place with the participation of 6,500 personnel belonging to Tri-Forces, Police, Civil Defence Force and National Cadet Corps.

Sir Lanka Navy Ship ‘Gajabahu’ will perform its customary 25-Gun Salute to the nation at the Galle Face Green and Sri Lanka Air Force’s flypast of 26 aircraft will appear in the air space.

Meanwhile, a special traffic plan will be in place today to ensure the smooth function of the ceremony without causing interruptions to general traffic flow and commuters.

