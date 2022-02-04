440 more patients in Sri Lanka recover from Covid-19

440 more patients in Sri Lanka recover from Covid-19

February 4, 2022   02:59 pm

A total of 440 more patients have recovered from Covid-19 infection within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said today.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 580,220.

As per official figures, approximately 18,924 virus-infected patients are being treated in the country at present.

Sri Lanka has now seen a total of 614,659 positive cases and 15,515 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

