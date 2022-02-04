Foreign Minister to make an official visit to India

February 4, 2022   04:43 pm

Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris will visit India this weekend for a two-day official visit, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed today.

Accordingly, the lawmaker is expected to set off for India on February 06 (Sunday).

His visit comes days after Sri Lanka and India signed a USD 500 million Short-Term Line of Credit (STLOC) agreement with the Export-Import Bank (EXIM) of India, for the purchase of petroleum products.

India extended this support in the wake of a virtual meeting between the External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar and Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa on January 15, 2022, during which they discussed a range of issues.

India said it is committed to assisting Sri Lanka in its post-Covid economic recovery. “Signing of the LOC Agreement is another landmark in our bilateral cooperation and is in continuation of India’s recent foreign exchange support of over USD 900 million to Sri Lanka.”

