Presidential pardon for 197 prisoners on Independence Day

A total of 197 prisoners were released on presidential pardons today (February 04), in view of Sri Lanka’s 74th Independence Day celebrations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa granted state pardons to these prisoners in accordance with the powers vested in him by Article 34 of the Constitution, to mark 74 years of independence in Sri Lanka.

The prisoners released include 20 inmates from Mahara Prison, 18 from Kegalle Prison, 17 from Welikada Prison, 13 from Kalutara Prison, 11 from the Bogambara Prison, 11 from the Batticaloa Prison and 10 inmates from the Wariyapola Prison.

Captured by: Osanda Daham Nimsara