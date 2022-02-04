No diesel for Kelanitissa Power Station until Monday

No diesel for Kelanitissa Power Station until Monday

February 4, 2022   08:44 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says power cuts are not imposed tonight as the expected national electricity demand can be fulfilled.

The national electricity demand is expected to reach 2,370 MW tonight. The CEB, however, expects to add 2,540 MW of electricity to the national grid, even with the Kelanitissa Power Station off the grid.

Meanwhile, the Energy Ministry stated that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) is unable to supply the required stocks of diesel to the Kelanitissa Power Station at the moment.

According to the ministry, the remaining diesel reserves are sufficient only for the CPC’s activities, the ministry said further.

An oil tanker carrying diesel is expected to reach the island next Monday, however, until then the Kelanitissa Power Station will have to remain without fuel.

Against this backdrop, the CPC supplied furnace oil to the Sapugaskanda B power station, which adds 63 MW of electricity to the national grid, this evening.

Further, the 60 MW Barge Mounted Power Station in Colombo was inactivated this evening in order to generate electricity for the peak hours at night, during which the demand for electricity is the highest.

The CEB urged the general public to use electricity sparingly in order to keep the demand at a minimum.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Late Night News Bulletin 10.00 pm

SJB's reason for boycotting National Independence Day ceremony

SJB's reason for boycotting National Independence Day ceremony

IUSF wants State Minister Arundika arrested

IUSF wants State Minister Arundika arrested

Cardinal visits Borella church worker in CCD custody

Cardinal visits Borella church worker in CCD custody

No power interruptions tonight - CEB

No power interruptions tonight - CEB

Our aim is to do what is right by the country - President

Our aim is to do what is right by the country - President

Sri Lanka reports 5,612 COVID cases just within five days

Sri Lanka reports 5,612 COVID cases just within five days

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2022.02.04

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm - 2022.02.04