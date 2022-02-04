The Ministry of Health says that another 1,243 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (February 04).

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 615,902.

With this, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 20,138. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,544.

This is the sixth consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19.