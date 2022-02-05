Showers or thundershowers possible in four districts later today

Showers or thundershowers can be expected in parts of Nuwara-Eliya, Ratnapura, Galle and Matara districts during the evening, says the Department of Meteorology.

However, mainly fair weather will prevail elsewhere over the island.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea areas:

According to the Meteorology Department, mainly fair weather is expected to prevail over the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph and the sea areas around the island will be slight.