Notice on registering names and amending addresses in electoral roll

February 5, 2022   10:00 am

The Election Commission has urged the members of the public whose names are not listed in the electoral register for the year 2021 or those who wish to change their address to inform the Grama Niladhari, the state official at the village level.

The election body noted that enumeration forms (BC forms) are not distributed to households due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Thereby, registration of electors or revision of addresses can be done by contacting the Grama Niladhari in charge of their respective area.

As the electoral register for the year 2022 is being prepared based only on the amendments, the public is urged to inform the Grama Niladhari only if their names are not listed in the register or to make changes to the address.

The revision of the electoral register for the year 2022 began on February 01 is expected to conclude on June 15.

