Teenage girl who was left critical in stabbing attack dies

February 5, 2022   11:59 am

A 15-year-old girl, who was left critical in a knife attack, has succumbed to injuries on Friday (February 04).

She had been stabbed while at her home in the area of Agbopura in Kantale, reports revealed.

Meanwhile, a youth, aged 17, has been arrested on suspicion of the stabbing incident. He was identified as the victim’s boyfriend.

Reportedly, the suspect had stabbed the victim in the presence of her mother after visiting her house in secret.

The victim, who was under medical care over the past several days, died after her condition worsened.

The arrestee has been remanded until February 09 after being produced before the Kantale Chief Magistrate.

