No power cuts today if electricity demand remains low - CEB

February 5, 2022   03:55 pm

Electricity can be supplied without interruption today if the national demand remains at a minimum, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) says.

Power cuts were not imposed yesterday as the demand for electricity dropped due to it being a public holiday.

According to the CEB, the national electricity demand was recorded at 2,260 MW yesterday.

Thermal power stations have fulfilled 75% of this remand, while 23% was met by hydropower plants. The remaining 2% of the demand was fulfilled with electricity generated from renewable energy sources such as solar power and biomass.

