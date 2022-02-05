Train derails after colliding with tipper truck

February 5, 2022   05:55 pm

‘Udaya Devi’ Express Train derailed this evening (February 05) after colliding with a tipper truck on the level crossing at Kadawathmaduwa in Welikanda.

The train was en route to Batticaloa from Colombo Fort at the time of the accident.

The tipper truck has sustained severe damages while its driver was hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to reports, trains operating on the Batticaloa railway line are experiencing delays as a result of the accident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Four drown while bathing at waterfall; two bodies recovered

Four drown while bathing at waterfall; two bodies recovered

Four drown while bathing at waterfall; two bodies recovered

Fire breaks out in multi-day trawler in Ambalangoda

Fire breaks out in multi-day trawler in Ambalangoda

FM Derana 'Attack Show' happening today

FM Derana 'Attack Show' happening today

Public displeasure towards govt grows with incidents like egg attack - Vijitha Herath

Public displeasure towards govt grows with incidents like egg attack - Vijitha Herath

Power interruptions based on electricity demand

Power interruptions based on electricity demand

People who are not fully vaccinated barred from entering public places

People who are not fully vaccinated barred from entering public places

Financially weary society points fingers at politicians and public servants - Dullas

Financially weary society points fingers at politicians and public servants - Dullas

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as at Feb. 04

Covid-19 situation of Sri Lanka as at Feb. 04