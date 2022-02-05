Train derails after colliding with tipper truck

‘Udaya Devi’ Express Train derailed this evening (February 05) after colliding with a tipper truck on the level crossing at Kadawathmaduwa in Welikanda.

The train was en route to Batticaloa from Colombo Fort at the time of the accident.

The tipper truck has sustained severe damages while its driver was hospitalized with critical injuries.

According to reports, trains operating on the Batticaloa railway line are experiencing delays as a result of the accident.