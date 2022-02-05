Sri Lanka records 28 new coronavirus-related deaths

Sri Lanka records 28 new coronavirus-related deaths

February 5, 2022   06:26 pm

The Director-General of Health Services has confirmed 28 new coronavirus-related fatalities for February 05, increasing the death toll in the country due to the virus to 15,572.

This includes 20 males and 08 females, according to the Department of Government Information.

Five of the deceased were in the age group of 30-59 years. Two others were aged below 30 years and the remaining 21 victims were aged 60 years and above.

