Three apprehended in Mannar with Ice worth over Rs. 8 million

Three apprehended in Mannar with Ice worth over Rs. 8 million

February 5, 2022   08:40 pm

Three (03) suspects were apprehended with Crystal Methamphetamine worth more than Rs. 08 million street value in Mannar.

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended three suspects along with a stock of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in the area of Erukkalampiddi in Mannar.

A group of naval personnel attached to SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command has conducted this operation yesterday (February 04), with the assistance of Mannar Police.

The operation made way to the recovery of about 01kg and 76g crystal methamphetamine peddled by two individuals using a motorcycle.

Accordingly, the duo was taken into custody with the narcotics consignment in their possession and the motorcycle.

Upon interrogating the two suspects, they managed to nab another person, who was linked to the racket, along with a three-wheeler.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the gross street value of the seized drugs is more than Rs. 8 million, the Navy said.

The suspects taken into custody during the said operation have been identified as residents of Mannar and Pesalai, aged between 21 to 39 years.

The accused as well as the seized drugs and vehicles were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Power interruptions expected today?

Power interruptions expected today?

Power interruptions expected today?

Three people dead after drowning in Ellewala waterfall

Three people dead after drowning in Ellewala waterfall

SLFP to propose series of solutions for ongoing crises

SLFP to propose series of solutions for ongoing crises

Entry to public places banned for people not fully vaccinated

Entry to public places banned for people not fully vaccinated

Govt purchases paddy above guaranteed price

Govt purchases paddy above guaranteed price

Sanath Nishantha doubtful if govt protects those who failed to prevent Easter attacks

Sanath Nishantha doubtful if govt protects those who failed to prevent Easter attacks

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Four drown while bathing at waterfall; two bodies recovered

Four drown while bathing at waterfall; two bodies recovered