Three apprehended in Mannar with Ice worth over Rs. 8 million

Three (03) suspects were apprehended with Crystal Methamphetamine worth more than Rs. 08 million street value in Mannar.

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended three suspects along with a stock of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’) in the area of Erukkalampiddi in Mannar.

A group of naval personnel attached to SLNS Gajaba in the North Central Naval Command has conducted this operation yesterday (February 04), with the assistance of Mannar Police.

The operation made way to the recovery of about 01kg and 76g crystal methamphetamine peddled by two individuals using a motorcycle.

Accordingly, the duo was taken into custody with the narcotics consignment in their possession and the motorcycle.

Upon interrogating the two suspects, they managed to nab another person, who was linked to the racket, along with a three-wheeler.

Meanwhile, it is believed that the gross street value of the seized drugs is more than Rs. 8 million, the Navy said.

The suspects taken into custody during the said operation have been identified as residents of Mannar and Pesalai, aged between 21 to 39 years.

The accused as well as the seized drugs and vehicles were handed over to the Mannar Police for onward legal proceedings.