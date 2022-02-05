Daily cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka hit 1,287 today

Daily cases of Covid-19 in Sri Lanka hit 1,287 today

February 5, 2022   09:06 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,287 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (February 05).

Sri Lanka’s tally of Covid-19 cases confirmed in the country thereby climbed to 617,189.

According to official figures, 580,770 positive cases have recovered.

With the new development, the number of virus-infected people who are undergoing treatment moved to 20,847. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 15,572.

This is the seventh consecutive day Sri Lanka recorded more than 1,000 daily cases of Covid-19.

