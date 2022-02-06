Slight change in prevailing dry weather expected

Slight change in prevailing dry weather expected

February 6, 2022   07:56 am

A slight change in the prevailing dry weather is expected from tonight (06), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Eastern, Uva and North-Central provinces and in Hambantota and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kaluthara, Galle and Matara districts during the evening.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Sea Areas: 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Galle via Batticaloa and Hambantota.

Winds will be north-easterly and speed will be 20-30 kmph. The wind speed can increase up to (40-45)kmph at times over the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Chilaw via Puttalam and the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Matara and Hambantota will be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be slight.

