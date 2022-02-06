Foreign Minister on 3-day visit to India from today

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris is scheduled to visit India from Sunday on a three-day visit to strengthen bilateral ties including in areas of trade and connectivity.

Peiris is expected to meet with India’s Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, strengthen bilateral ties, and boost cooperation in areas of trade and relations. He is also expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister’s visit comes just days after India approved a $400 million currency swap and deferred another $500 million for settlement to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) to help the island nation deal with the unprecedented economic crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two countries had also reviewed progress in extending loans worth a total of $1.5 billion to help Sri Lanka make emergency purchases of food, medicines, and fuel as its economy reeled under a crisis.

Jaishankar met Peiris in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa’s visit to India in December last year had focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15 and conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support.

The US$ 400 million SAARC currency swap facility has been extended to Sri Lanka and the ACU settlement of $ 515.2 million has been deferred by two months. Another $ 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed his best wishes to Peiris on Sri Lanka’s Independence Day and said that India will always be a reliable and dependable friend.

“Best wishes to FM G.L.Peiris and the Government and people of Sri Lanka on their Independence Day. “Our historical friendship is today implemented through Neighbourhood First and SAGAR policies. “India will always be a reliable and dependable friend,” he said in a tweet.

The visit also comes after the Sri Lankan High Commissioner Milinda Moragoda had a meeting with NSA Doval in New Delhi on Thursday.

The envoy said in a tweet: “Had a good meeting earlier this evening with National Security Advisor of India, Shri Ajit Doval. We had the opportunity to discuss different aspects of our multifaceted bilateral relationship. #lka #SriLanka.”

On Friday, India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lank to assist it in the fight against Covid a. The Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet: “A special gift from a friend on #IndependenceDay!! #India continues its #COVID19 assistance to #SriLanka by initiating the delivery of 100,000 RAT kits from today. Remaining kits to follow in the coming days.”

With Sri Lanka facing a serious financial crisis, India has reportedly pledged USD 2.415 billion to the island nation to help it overcome dire financial constraints caused by external debt payments and a lack of US dollars in the country for business.

