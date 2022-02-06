Teenager stabbed to death in Dehiwala

An 18-year-old youth has been stabbed to death with a sharp object at Caldera Road in Dehiwala.

Police said that the teenager was rushed to Kalubowila Hospital with critical injuries following a knife attack and that he succumbed to injuries on admission to the hospital.

The victim is an 18-year-old from Caldera Road in Dehiwala while police suspect that the murder had been committed after an argument over long-standing dispute had spiraled out of control.

The suspects involved have been identified while they have already fled the area, according to police.

Dehiwala Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.