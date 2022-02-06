Many a world leaders, Heads of State and Governments, Foreign Ministers, legislators and other well-wishers extended their greetings and felicitations to Sri Lanka, its people and the Government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day.

Extending congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the relations between Russia and Sri Lanka remain traditionally friendly.

“It is my belief that the further development of the constructive bilateral dialogue and cooperation in the various spheres reflect the best interest of our peoples and are in line with strengthening the regional stability and security. I wish you good health and every success, and to all citizens of Sri Lanka well-being and prosperity,” President Putin said in his message to President Rajapaksa.

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said the US and Sri Lanka have a long history of friendship and partnership. “As you commemorate your national day, we take a moment to celebrate our joint work on economic recovery, democratic governance, and bringing our people together. Over the last year, the United States and Sri Lanka collaborated to respond to maritime environmental disasters and support affected communities, promote sustainable economic development, and increase opportunities for women and small businesses.”

King of Thailand His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua said, “I am truly confident that, despite the current economic and social challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Thailand and Sri Lanka will exert our best effort, working closely together, to build on our partnership and wide-ranging cooperation at all levels so as to yield greater benefits for both our countries and peoples.”

President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari also extended best wishes for continued progress and prosperity of the people of Sri Lanka.

His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah of Malaysia said “We are confident that the close friendship between our two nations will continue to be strengthened as Malaysia and Sri Lanka celebrate the 65th Anniversary of the formalization of diplomatic ties this year.”

King of Morocco Mohammed VI said that, “I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the special friendship between our countries and how keen I am to continue working with you in order to strengthen our ties and expand our cooperation in all sectors, for the mutual benefit of our peoples.”

His Majesty the King of Spain Felipe R. said, “On the occasion of the celebration of the National Day of Sri Lanka, I wish to convey to your excellency, together with the government and the people of Spain, my most cordial greetings.”

King of the Netherlands His Majesty King Willem-Alexander said, “This year we continue to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties and friendship between Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. As we mark this occasion, I must at the same time acknowledge the unprecedented challenge that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presents to us all. I wish you, your government and your people strength, courage and health as we all continue our efforts to overcome this crisis.”

Mahmoud Abbas, President of the State of Palestine, states that “At this national occasion we would like to express our keenness to strengthen the existing bilateral relations of our two friendly countries that we are proud of, and our appreciation for your position of solidarity with our people, their just cause and their legitimate struggle to liberate their land and gain their freedom and independence”.

Frank Walter Steinmeier, President of the Federal Republic of Germany, said he looks forward to continuing the good cooperation between our countries, particularly in the spheres of vocational training, maritime security and dialogue on human rights and on reconciliation.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, “I earnestly hope that the friendly ties between Turkey and Sri Lanka will further continue to deepen on the basis of the interests of our peoples in the upcoming period.”

President of the Portuguese Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa issuing a congratulatory message stated that,”on the occasion of the National Day of Sri Lanka, I would like to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations and sincere wishes for your personal well-being and for the progress and prosperity of the Sri Lankan people.”

Wavel Ramkalawan, the President of the Republic of Seychelles states that “I am convinced that through our common efforts, the friendly relations between our two countries will be further strengthened for the prosperity and progress of our peoples”.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also extended felicitations on the National Day of Sri Lanka. “On behalf of the Bulgarian people and on my behalf, I extend heartfelt felicitations on the occasion of the National Day of Sri Lanka.”

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman said, “On this occasion, I would like to express my confidence that relations and cooperation between our countries will continue to successfully develop in all areas of mutual interest.”

Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the Chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar said he was confident that our traditional ties of friendship, based on our shared cultural and religious values, have been consolidating over the years.

Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness states that, “Jamaica and Sri Lanka have enjoyed cordial relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations almost 24 years ago. We, therefore, look forward to continue collaboration on matters of mutual interest at the multilateral level, as well as increased opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations between our countries”.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said, “On this occasion, I would like to reiterate Romania’s interest in the development and diversification of Romanian-Sri Lankan bilateral relations on the established coordinates of openness and pragmatism,” he said.

Ruslan Kazakbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in a congratulatory message to Foreign Minister Prof. G. L. Peiris said he is confident that the ties between Kyrgyzstan and Sri Lanka will continue to develop closely, and trade, economic, political, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries will move forward.

Zhang Ming, the Secretary-General of the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said All SCO member States enjoy very good relations with Sri Lanka which also reflects on the platform of SCO. “Excellency, I am confident that we will continue to cooperate closely for the common development of our peoples and jointly countering the emerging challenges faced by the world as well as in adapting to the new realities caused by the Pandemic. I count on your support and interest for the further development of our organisation.”

Mayor of Toronto John Tory states that, “During these challenging times as we continue working towards eradicating the COVID-19 pandemic, this date of significance offers hope for better days ahead when our countries can put these difficult days behind us and focus on our recovery and rebuilding efforts.”

President’s Media Division