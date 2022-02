Two persons from the same family died after a motorcycle collided head-on with a bowser truck at Asgiri Walpola in Gampaha.

Police said that a 42-year-old man and his 06-year-old daughter were killed in the accident.

The victims are residents of Uggalboda in Gampaha.

Police said the accident was caused due to the carelessness of the motorcyclist and bowser driver.