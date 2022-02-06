Youth dies after falling from top floor of flat

Youth dies after falling from top floor of flat

February 6, 2022   02:45 pm

A person has reportedly died after falling off a top floor at the ‘Sahaspura’ multi-storeyed housing complex in Borella.

Police said that a 31-year-old male, a resident of Borella, had sustained critical injuries after falling off one of the floors at the flat.

However, he had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital. 

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital while Borella Police are conducting further investigations. 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Boy dies after being trapped in deep well in Morocco for days

Boy dies after being trapped in deep well in Morocco for days

Boy dies after being trapped in deep well in Morocco for days

'Jathika Govijana Ekamuthuwa' inspects crops in Kahatagasdigiliya

'Jathika Govijana Ekamuthuwa' inspects crops in Kahatagasdigiliya

Legality of making 'full vaccination' mandatory to enter public places

Legality of making 'full vaccination' mandatory to enter public places

Electricity demand continues to rise in Sri Lanka even as supply drops

Electricity demand continues to rise in Sri Lanka even as supply drops

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

Legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar passes away

We live in a society that is losing the right to speak - Fr. Dr. Cyril Gamini

We live in a society that is losing the right to speak - Fr. Dr. Cyril Gamini

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as at yesterday

Sri Lanka's Covid-19 situation as at yesterday

Not everyone in the Diaspora is an LTTE terrorist  Mano Ganesan

Not everyone in the Diaspora is an LTTE terrorist  Mano Ganesan