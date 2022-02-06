Youth dies after falling from top floor of flat

A person has reportedly died after falling off a top floor at the ‘Sahaspura’ multi-storeyed housing complex in Borella.

Police said that a 31-year-old male, a resident of Borella, had sustained critical injuries after falling off one of the floors at the flat.

However, he had succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Colombo National Hospital.

The body of the deceased has been placed at the Colombo National Hospital while Borella Police are conducting further investigations.