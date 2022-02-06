Special A/L exam centres for COVID-positive, quarantined candidates

February 6, 2022   05:03 pm

The Commissioner General of Examinations has issued a special announcement for 2021 G.C.E. Advanced Level candidates who have tested positive for Covid-19 and those who are under quarantine. 

The Exams Chief says that in the event any candidates sitting for the A/L exams beginning tomorrow have tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined, special arraignments will be made for them to sit for the exams at the nearest intermediate Covid treatment centers or hospital. 

He said that on the advice of the Ministry of Health, examination centers for such candidates have been set up on a district level at hospitals and treatment centers. 

Such candidates are expected to sit for the examination while residing in the designated special examination centers while all necessary facilities have been organised for this purpose, he said. 

He further emphasized that it is mandatory for all candidates infected with the virus to reside in these special examination centers and that there is no opportunity for them to sit for the examination anywhere else.

Candidates who are quarantined during the examination period shall sit for the examination in the special examination hall set up at their respective examination centers mentioned in the examination admission form. 

They should inform the head of the examination hall that they are being quarantined, Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said. 

Below is the list of identified G.C.E. A/L examination centers for COVID positive candidates and the contact numbers: 

 

 

