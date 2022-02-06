Foreign Minister Peiris arrives in Delhi for three-day visit

Foreign Minister Peiris arrives in Delhi for three-day visit

February 6, 2022   08:03 pm

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties including in areas of trade and connectivity.

He was received in Delhi by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India, Mr Milinda Moragoda.

“Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit,” tweeted Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He will meet India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will also call on the visiting dignitary on Monday.

In their talks, the two foreign ministers are expected to delve into ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade and investment.

The contentious fishermen issue is also likely to figure in the talks, according to Indian media.

Jaishankar met Peiris in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries. 

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had travelled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15 and conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support. 

The USD 400 million SAARC currency swap facility has been extended to Sri Lanka and the ACS settlement of $ 515.2 million has been deferred by two months. Another USD 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended. 

India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lanka on Friday to assist it in the fight against COVID-19. 

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'FM Derana Attack Show' at Karuwalagaswewa

'FM Derana Attack Show' at Karuwalagaswewa

'FM Derana Attack Show' at Karuwalagaswewa

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.06

NEWS IN BRIEF - 2022.02.06

Maithripala Sirisena says they will not leave the government

Maithripala Sirisena says they will not leave the government

Inquiry into scheduled power cuts imposed without permission

Inquiry into scheduled power cuts imposed without permission

Health officials urge public to get booster dose immediately

Health officials urge public to get booster dose immediately

A/L exam to commence tomorrow under strict health guidelines

A/L exam to commence tomorrow under strict health guidelines

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

All promises made will be fulfilled within next 3 years  Mahindananda

All promises made will be fulfilled within next 3 years  Mahindananda