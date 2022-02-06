Foreign Minister Peiris arrives in Delhi for three-day visit

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister G. L. Peiris arrived in Delhi on Sunday for a three-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties including in areas of trade and connectivity.

He was received in Delhi by the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in India, Mr Milinda Moragoda.

“Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka Prof. G. L. Peiris arrives in Delhi on an official visit,” tweeted Indian External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

He will meet India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will also call on the visiting dignitary on Monday.

In their talks, the two foreign ministers are expected to delve into ways to further expand bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade and investment.

The contentious fishermen issue is also likely to figure in the talks, according to Indian media.

Jaishankar met Peiris in September last year in New York and held a comprehensive discussion on the close partnership between the two countries.

Sri Lanka’s Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa had travelled to India in December last year. His trip focused on measures concerning the economic crisis faced by the island nation.

Jaishankar had a virtual meeting with Sri Lankan Finance Minister on January 15 and conveyed that India has always stood with Sri Lanka and will continue to extend support.

The USD 400 million SAARC currency swap facility has been extended to Sri Lanka and the ACS settlement of $ 515.2 million has been deferred by two months. Another USD 500 million LOC for the purchase of fuel from India has also been extended.

India delivered 100,000 Rapid Antigen Self Test Kits to Sri Lanka on Friday to assist it in the fight against COVID-19.

