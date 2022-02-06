MP Harshana Rajakaruna tests COVID positive

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) parliamentarian Harshana Rajakaruna has tested positive for Covid-19.

A total of eight MPs had tested positive for the virus within a period of around one week last month.

Initially it was reported that Minister of Public Security Rear Admiral (Retd) Sarath Weerasekara, SLPP lawmakers Sarathi Dushmantha and Nalaka Bandara Kottegoda, SJB MP Rohini Kumari Wijerathna and Tamil National Alliance (TNA) MP Shanakiyan Rasamanickam had tested positive.

A few days later it was confirmed that State Ministers Jayantha Samaraweera and Dilum Amunugama, as well as MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala had contracted the virus.