Over 1,300 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Sri Lanka

February 6, 2022   09:43 pm

The Health Ministry says that another 1,331 persons have tested positive for Covid-19 today, as the daily count of new cases continues to rise in the country.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases registered in the country thus far to 618,520. 

The number of Covid-19 infected patients currently under medical care across the island is 21,720.

Meanwhile this is the first time that the daily count of fresh cases has surpassed 1,300 since September last year. 

