A/L examination begins today; special arrangements due to COVID

The G.C.E. Advanced Level Examination will commence today (Feb. 07) at 2,438 centres island-wide with a total of 345,242 candidates expected to sit for the exams this year.

The Commissioner General of Examinations said that candidates are requested to arrive early at their respective examination centres with their admission cards and valid identity cards. They are also requested to follow the given instructions accurately.

Education authorities, heads of examination halls, the police, tri-forces and the health authorities have made all arrangements to commence the examination, which will continue until March 05, 2022.

The examinations will be conducted under strict health guidelines provided by the Health Ministry due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Applicants are requested to contact the hotline ‘1911’ if there are any issues concerning the exam or the following telephone number: 011- 2784208 / 011 -2784537

Meanwhile the Examinations Department has set up 29 special exam centres at selected hospitals and treatment centres for candidates who have tested positive for Covid-19 and those who are in quarantine.

The Director of the Family Health Bureau, Dr. Chithramalee de Silva, stated that a separate place has been reserved for each examination center for children with suspicious symptoms including respiratory problems.

The Exams Chief had announced that in the event any candidates sitting for the A/L exams beginning today have tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined, special arraignments have been made for them to sit for the exams at the nearest intermediate Covid treatment centers or hospital.

He said that on the advice of the Ministry of Health, examination centers for such candidates have been set up on a district level at hospitals and treatment centers.

Such candidates are expected to sit for the examination while residing in the designated special examination centers while all necessary facilities have been organised for this purpose, he said.



He further emphasized that it is mandatory for all candidates infected with the virus to reside in these special examination centers and that there is no opportunity for them to sit for the examination anywhere else.

Candidates who are quarantined during the examination period shall sit for the examination in the special examination hall set up at their respective examination centers mentioned in the examination admission form.

They should inform the head of the examination hall that they are being quarantined, Commissioner General of Examinations L.M.D. Dharmasena said.

Below is the list of identified G.C.E. A/L examination centers for COVID positive candidates and the contact numbers: