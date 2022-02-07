Hejaaz Hizbullah granted bail

Hejaaz Hizbullah granted bail

February 7, 2022   10:47 am

The Court of Appeal today ordered to release on bail Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah, who had been arrested under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA).

The order was issued by a judge bench comprising Justices Menaka Wijesundera and Neil Iddawela after accepting motion filed on behalf of Mr. Hizbullah seeking his release on bail. 

When the petition in question was taken up recently, the Attorney General’s Department informed the court that it would not object to the request for bail.

Accordingly, after taking into consideration the facts presented by President’s Counsel Romesh de Silva on behalf of the petitioner and AG’s Department, the Court of Appeal ordered the Puttalam High Court to release Attorney-at-Law Hejaaz Hizbullah on bail. 

Hejaaz Hizbullah was arrested on April 14, 2020 under the PTA for questioning regarding the Easter Sunday attacks. He was accused by the police of aiding and abetting Inshaf Ahamed, who was involved in the April 21, 2019 bombings. His detention had been extended for over 20 months.

