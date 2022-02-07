Vaccination card mandatory to use public transport?

February 7, 2022   12:42 pm

State Minister Dilum Amunugama says that necessary steps are being taken to make the vaccination card compulsory when using public transport.

Speaking to reporters in Kandy, he said that if the health sector issues any circular or informs that only those who have received all three vaccines should travel on public transport, we have to adhere to that because this is a pandemic situation.

He said that decisions regarding that situation should be taken by the Ministry of Health. “Accordingly, if they give us advice that only these people should travel on public transport, we have to adapt to that.”

He said that they have not been informed of this in writing yet, however a circular will be issued and they will be informed.  By then, the private bus operators, the SLTB and the Railway Department can be instructed to check the vaccine card of commuters, the state minister said. 

