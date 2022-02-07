Protestors block road in front of Education Ministry

Protestors block road in front of Education Ministry

February 7, 2022   02:33 pm

The Kottawa-Borella road (Bus route No. 174) has been blocked for traffic due to a protest by teachers in front of the Education Ministry at Pelawatte in Battaramulla.  

The agitation is being staged by the ‘Lanka Piriven Teachers Service Union’ in protest over the decision taken not to grant the school holidays from February 06 to March 15 to the country’s Piriven teachers, which numbers around 7,400. 

The protesters have completely blocked the Borella-Kottawa road, both lanes, in front of the Education Ministry at Pelawatta and are demonstrating , Ada Derana reporter said. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Suspect nabbed with two rare conch shells worth around Rs. 10 million

Suspect nabbed with two rare conch shells worth around Rs. 10 million

Suspect nabbed with two rare conch shells worth around Rs. 10 million

Medicinal oil Dansala at the Kelani Vihara premises

Medicinal oil Dansala at the Kelani Vihara premises

Breakdown at the barge mounted power station

Breakdown at the barge mounted power station

G.C.E. Advanced Level examination commences

G.C.E. Advanced Level examination commences

Lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah granted bail

Lawyer Hejaaz Hizbullah granted bail

Govt has no rupees, country has no dollars - Gammanpila

Govt has no rupees, country has no dollars - Gammanpila

Lanka IOC increases fuel prices

Lanka IOC increases fuel prices

Health sector trade unions launch strike action

Health sector trade unions launch strike action