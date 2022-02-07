Protestors block road in front of Education Ministry

The Kottawa-Borella road (Bus route No. 174) has been blocked for traffic due to a protest by teachers in front of the Education Ministry at Pelawatte in Battaramulla.

The agitation is being staged by the ‘Lanka Piriven Teachers Service Union’ in protest over the decision taken not to grant the school holidays from February 06 to March 15 to the country’s Piriven teachers, which numbers around 7,400.

The protesters have completely blocked the Borella-Kottawa road, both lanes, in front of the Education Ministry at Pelawatta and are demonstrating , Ada Derana reporter said.